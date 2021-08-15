salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 65,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,441,989.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $251.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $192.52 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

