salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,441,989.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $251.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $192.52 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

