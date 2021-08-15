Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.55 ($35.94).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €34.32 ($40.38) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 12-month high of €33.34 ($39.22). The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.78.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

