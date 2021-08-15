Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 2,466.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of SMSEY stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Samsonite International has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $11.92.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

