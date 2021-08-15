SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE:SAP opened at $148.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.65. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,001,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SAP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,936,000 after acquiring an additional 151,877 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after acquiring an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SAP by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 217,526 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

