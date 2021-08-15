Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sarepta reported encouraging second quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. Sarepta's first DMD drug, Exondys 51, has posted impressive growth in the past few quarters with the trend expected to continue. The company’s two other new DMD drugs, Vyondys 53 and Amondys 45, are also seeing strong demand trends. These three drugs have the potential to treat one-third of DMD patients. Development of its promising next-generation DMD candidate is progressing well. Its focus on developing gene therapies with diversified targets, including DMD, also looks promising. However, failure of its lead gene therapy candidate in a clinical study last year hurt its prospects. It has also suffered several pipeline setbacks and any such setback will have adverse impact. Shares of Sarepta have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRPT. BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.09.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.26. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

