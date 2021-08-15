Scala Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $3.88 million and $6,093.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00049002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00135382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,162.18 or 1.00054323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00873932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.18 or 0.06914339 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

