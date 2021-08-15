Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Increased by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 4.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,597,000 after purchasing an additional 470,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $63.26. 2,724,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,462. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

