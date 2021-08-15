Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 54,664 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,343,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.72. 245,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,465. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $107.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

