Scott Medhurst Sells 1,200 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.98, for a total transaction of C$125,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,290,298.42.
Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 5th, Scott Medhurst sold 800 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.65, for a total transaction of C$86,120.00.
- On Monday, May 31st, Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00.
- On Thursday, May 27th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.44, for a total transaction of C$10,843.50.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total transaction of C$100,877.40.
Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$107.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$71.95 and a 12 month high of C$110.94. The company has a market cap of C$8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$105.86.
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
