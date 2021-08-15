Scott Medhurst Sells 1,200 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.98, for a total transaction of C$125,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,290,298.42.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Scott Medhurst sold 800 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.65, for a total transaction of C$86,120.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.44, for a total transaction of C$10,843.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total transaction of C$100,877.40.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$107.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$71.95 and a 12 month high of C$110.94. The company has a market cap of C$8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$105.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$117.11.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

