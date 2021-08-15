Scry.info (DDD) Market Cap Reaches $1.56 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $52,297.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00876315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00106948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043802 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

