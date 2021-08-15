SEA (SE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SEA to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SE stock opened at $306.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.30. SEA has a twelve month low of $124.39 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.27.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

