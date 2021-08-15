Seelaus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,618,768,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,480.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

