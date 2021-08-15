Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading 9.8% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) traded up 9.8% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $32.78. 8,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 478,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Seer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,451,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Seer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,441,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,887,000 after acquiring an additional 124,667 shares during the period. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. lifted its position in Seer by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seer by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seer by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after acquiring an additional 660,644 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.99.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

