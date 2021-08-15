Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $35.33 on Friday. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,249,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

