Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.910-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 475,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,258. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,249,037. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.