Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.910-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEM. Benchmark lifted their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. 475,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,258. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,249,037. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

