Selfkey Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $47.32 million and approximately $17.35 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00058031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.14 or 0.00875488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00106140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043912 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,669,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.