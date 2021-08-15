Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

SRE stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

