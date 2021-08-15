Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNIRF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Senior to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Senior from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS SNIRF opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88. Senior has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Senior Company Profile

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

