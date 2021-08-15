Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of SENS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,324,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,937,453. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,020,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,809,628.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $259,424.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,795 shares in the company, valued at $440,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 941,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,303 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

