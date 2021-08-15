Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $4.26 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

VEA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. 3,831,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

