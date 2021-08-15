Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Sells 700 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,755,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after buying an additional 243,747 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO remained flat at $$244.15 during trading on Friday. 384,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

