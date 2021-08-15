Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 45.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

