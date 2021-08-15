Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Releases Earnings Results

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%.

Shares of SVT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. 11,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Servotronics has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

