Seth Gersch Acquires 3,200 Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Seth Gersch bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $84,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,586.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Seth Gersch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Seth Gersch bought 3,600 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $97,272.00.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $393.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.82). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

