Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

STRNY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY remained flat at $$40.00 during trading on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $40.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.1683 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

