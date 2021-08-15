SG Blocks (SGBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

NASDAQ SGBX opened at $3.47 on Friday. SG Blocks has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -5.36.

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.