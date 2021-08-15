Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52. Shawcor has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

