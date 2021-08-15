Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Declines By 92.9%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akzo Nobel stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. 26,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.70. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.