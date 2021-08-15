Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Expands By 101.6%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AGNPF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.44.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

