Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Increases By 118.0%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the July 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.2 days.

ARESF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

Shares of ARESF opened at $9.46 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

