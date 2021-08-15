Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Expands By 171.6%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 171.6% from the July 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 40.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth about $2,961,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTBT stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.57. 11,595,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,643,336. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

