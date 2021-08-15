Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Increases By 119.0%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the July 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRCHF opened at 0.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.38. BrainChip has a 52-week low of 0.15 and a 52-week high of 0.75.

BrainChip Company Profile

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include akida development environment, akida neuromorphic system-in-chip, brainchip studio and brainchip accelerator. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

