Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Decreases By 72.5%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,200 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the July 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLIN stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

