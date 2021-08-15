Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Drops By 81.8%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BCUCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.05 price target on shares of Brunello Cucinelli and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS BCUCY remained flat at $$32.95 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21.

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

