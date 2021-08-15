Short Interest in Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Expands By 229.9%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,300 shares, an increase of 229.9% from the July 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

CRLFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cardinal Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.29 price target for the company.

CRLFF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,426. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

