Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Drops By 55.0%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 547,600 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the July 15th total of 1,216,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DREUF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of DREUF stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.26.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

