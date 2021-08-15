Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Increases By 278.3%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, an increase of 278.3% from the July 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,442,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 76,195 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,538,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 274,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 64,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

