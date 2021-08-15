Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Grows By 608.0%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 608.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $77.85 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.42.

