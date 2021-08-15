Short Interest in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Rises By 569.2%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 569.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 118.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 272.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 30.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday.

