Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Expands By 678.5%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 678.5% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLNCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

