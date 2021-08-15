Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Drops By 54.4%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 36.09% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $74,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $30.84 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38.

