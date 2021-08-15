Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Drops By 67.4%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DAX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,502. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Global X DAX Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

