Short Interest in Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Rises By 356,400.0%

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, an increase of 356,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,147,483,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HCMC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Healthier Choices Management has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Healthier Choices Management
Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Healthier Choices Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthier Choices Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.