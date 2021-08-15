Short Interest in IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Drops By 93.3%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IEH stock remained flat at $$14.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61. IEH has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.
About IEH
