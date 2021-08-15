Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Expands By 155.8%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 155.8% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.07. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

