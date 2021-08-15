Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Declines By 86.2%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the July 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

