Short Interest in Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Drops By 69.3%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LGIQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,346. Logiq has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Logiq alerts:

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. Logiq had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 50.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logiq will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.