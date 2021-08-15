Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Decreases By 65.6%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 4,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,185. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.